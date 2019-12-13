3.41 RUB
Orthodox people begin a Holy Week - each day of the week is holy
On April 18, the Orthodox believers begin a Holy Week - the last week before Easter. These are the most important seven days of the year. They are devoted to the last days of Christ's earthly life - His sufferings, crucifixion, death on the cross and burial. Each of the days of the week is holy.
Holy Week is the time when the Lord comes to meet with people. These days are the days of the most strict fasting period. Divine services will be held in the churches every day. Wednesday is the sacrament of the confession, Thursday is the washing of feet, Friday is the day of Christ's death, and on Saturday after the liturgy, the consecration of Easter cakes and eggs begins.
