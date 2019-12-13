3.43 RUB
Youth crews work in fields of Belarus
In this hot season, every day counts for the agrarians. It is their hard work that ensures the country's food security. Today, almost 2.5 million tons of grain has been harvested, which makes one third of the areas of crops. The average yield in the country is almost 33 tons per hectare. The pace is set by the weather. Two regions - Brest and Minsk regions have already crossed the half-million mark. Agrarians of Vitebsk, Grodno, Gomel and Mogilev regions demonstrate synchrony.
Young crews are also working in the fields. And today there are also record-breakers. In Vitebsk Region the team threshed a thousand tons of grain. Young harvesters are 18-30 years old. It's not easy for those who work in the field today: the heat makes them speed up the harvesting.
