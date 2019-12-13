Youth crews work in fields of Belarus

In this hot season, every day counts for the agrarians. It is their hard work that ensures the country's food security. Today, almost 2.5 million tons of grain has been harvested, which makes one third of the areas of crops. The average yield in the country is almost 33 tons per hectare. The pace is set by the weather. Two regions - Brest and Minsk regions have already crossed the half-million mark. Agrarians of Vitebsk, Grodno, Gomel and Mogilev regions demonstrate synchrony.