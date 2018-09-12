Participants of space congress getting to know Belarus

Participants of the space congress not only discuss space exploration issues, but also get acquainted with Belarus. Today, the crew of astronauts landed on a MI-2 helicopter at one of Ivanovo's school stadiums. Hundreds of children and residents of the regional center came to greet the legendary pilots. Bonnie Dunbar made five flights into space, she is the 9th female astronaut who performed an orbital flight. She was accompanied by French test pilot, astronaut Michel Tognini. Conquerors of space met with children and shared the secrets of working in zero-gravity state. Anyone could take their autograph and take a picture together.