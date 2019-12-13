Participants of patriotic rallies “For Belarus” visit Palace of Independence

Participants of patriotic associations, national actions, motor rallies "For Belarus" and simply not indifferent to the fate of the country Belarusians visited the Palace of Independence.



The fate of Belarus and other states was decided here. People who want peace and prosperity for their country have followed the route of official delegations! The main message of the meeting is rapprochement. People of different ages and professions rallied and did not get confused under the pressure of the crowd. They made their choice and are not afraid to voice their opinions.



The Palace of Independence opened its doors a few years ago. In October 2013, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and a summit of CIS heads of state took place here. At the initiative of the President, the building became national. Today's visitors from different parts of the country came with whole families, which is very symbolic.