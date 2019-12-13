Section of P53 road to Smolevichi completely ready

Minsk Region will renew strategically important highways in the coming years. Many of them have republican and international significance. This was announced during the grand opening of a new section of P53 highway to Smolevichi. It is a four-lane concrete road with a comfortable speed limit - up to 120 kilometers per hour. There are new convenient and safe pedestrian crossings, 16 bus stops, as well as transport interchanges. There are plans to further modernize the P53 road.