Section of P53 road to Smolevichi completely ready
Minsk Region will renew strategically important highways in the coming years. Many of them have republican and international significance. This was announced during the grand opening of a new section of P53 highway to Smolevichi. It is a four-lane concrete road with a comfortable speed limit - up to 120 kilometers per hour. There are new convenient and safe pedestrian crossings, 16 bus stops, as well as transport interchanges. There are plans to further modernize the P53 road.
The quality of the road was personally assessed by the mayor of Minsk and the governor of the Central Region. The test drive was conducted on a new BelGee electric car.
The heads of the region and the capital visited one of the new infrastructure facilities of Smolevichi. This is the lake embankment with sports grounds, where cultural events will be held.
