"Allied Resolve" exercise: helicopter interception and simulated air combat

The situation on the external circuit compels to keep gunpowder dry and be ready for any situation. A training to counter intruders was held in the Grodno Region today, as part of the "Allied Resolve" exercise. The interception was carried out by helicopter Mi-24 of the Belarusian Air Force. A Mi-8 helicopter was used as a conditional target.



At the same time Belarusian pilots on Su-30SM and their Russian colleagues on Su-35S conducted a simulated air fight within the frames of verification of the response forces of the Union State. According to the conditions, they worked in pairs at low altitudes from 200 to 1,000 meters. The pilots took turns in simulating the actions of the enemy. The task of the attackers was to get on the tail of the enemy airplane and to destroy the imaginary target. Low clouds made the maneuvers difficult, but despite the weather, the pilots were able to show skill in difficult conditions.



Various actions are performed by units in other areas as well. The motorized riflemen practiced the tactics of destroying simulated enemy and conducting raids. The units of Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus searched for, blocked and destroyed enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups and illegal armed groups. Paratroopers, rocket launchers and artillery were involved in training exercise to eliminate a tactical airborne landing force of a simulated enemy.



