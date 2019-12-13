Scientists develop collider to produce eco-friendly biofuel from sawdust

Scientists from St. Petersburg State University of Industrial Technology and Design have developed a collider that can process sawdust into solid fuel in the form of briquettes. The production is supposed to solve the problem of waste management in the timber industry, as well as reduce the level of CO2 in the atmosphere, TASS reported with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.



Renewable sources of energy play an increasing role on the world fuel market as inexhaustible and environmentally sustainable. Wood fuel occupies a special place - its use has practically no negative impact on the environment. In addition, the woodworking industry generates huge amounts of unclaimed waste: sawdust, chips, shavings.



The mass production of biofuel and its application in the public utilities will make it possible to transfer the forest sector to carbon neutrality and reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.



The transition to a low-carbon economy is one of the most important challenges for humanity. Our challenge is to reduce our carbon footprint and stop global climate change. The forestry sector can assist the transition to carbon neutrality before anyone else. It has a fantastic opportunity in this regard," Akim said.



