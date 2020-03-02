Presidential decree of "On the development of agricultural sector of Vitebsk Region" provides for number of preferences

Increasing the agricultural output and loading the processing enterprises is the purpose of the Presidential Decree "On the development of the agricultural sector of Vitebsk Region." The signing of the document was preceded by two substantive discussions with the participation of the Head of State. 7 agricultural associations have been created in the north of the country. They include130 households. These are the raw material zones that will grow products for processing enterprises. The decree provides for a number of preferences.



Both young professionals and experienced leaders understand that a lot of work remains. By March 10, the leaders of the created agro-industrial associations should have clear business plans for the development of their holdings.

