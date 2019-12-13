3.37 RUB
Ukraine, a hub for money laundering
A center for human and drug trafficking, as well as American bio-laboratories, the presence of which Washington is not even trying to hide. These are the main " achievements" of Ukraine.
Retired US Army General Michael Flynn has characterized the modern Ukrainian state and explained why this country is so important for the Washington administration. The ex-military man is sure that the entire country has become a hub for laundering criminal money, which is "flowing in torrents".
Michael Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general:
This is a center for human trafficking.
This is a child trafficking center.
This is a center for the drug trade.
It's a center for the arms trade.
We know about our biolabs.
This was confirmed publicly by State Department officials, Victoria Nuland.
