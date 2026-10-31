Ukraine’s Ombudsman Thanks Belarus for Organising Humanitarian Mission

Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has thanked Belarus for organising stages of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, BelTA reports.

“For us, the humanitarian mission is still ongoing. It will be complete when Ukrainian citizens are already in Ukraine. We are now effectively at the penultimate stage. We are grateful to the Republic of Belarus for organising the mission at a very high level,” Lubinets said.