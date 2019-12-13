Ukrainians can't return home after surgery

Another terrible consequence of air pressure. Ukrainians who came to Belarus for organ transplantation are also unable to return home. Having received here, in Minsk, timely aid and a second chance for life, they have been abandoned by their own state. And the embassy recommends calling an ambulance or hiring a minibus. After surgery, many of such patients cannot travel by land transport, it is physically difficult to sit for long periods.



Anna from Kharkov Region shared her story with us. She has three children with disabilities waiting for her at home.



The embassy of Ukraine has contacted Anna. They promised to look at each case of return home individually. But the question remains open for those who are going to go to Belarus for organ transplantation. After all, for these people every day counts. About 500 Ukrainians are on the waiting list.

