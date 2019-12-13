3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Smart traffic lights installed in Minsk
The Good Road project in the capital will increase the IQ level of the city’s largest transport arteries. The most difficult sections of the capital’s roads are already equipped with electronic sensors that transmit real-time flow density information. And “smart” traffic lights will be equipped with GPS trackers to calculate the speed and intensity of traffic, and also take into account the intersection parameters to avoid traffic jams.
The intelligent technologies will soon appear on Minsk Ring Road. Sensors installed along the ring road will inform specialists and drivers about the accident, repair work in advance and help you choose the best route.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All