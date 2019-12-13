Smart traffic lights installed in Minsk

The Good Road project in the capital will increase the IQ level of the city’s largest transport arteries. The most difficult sections of the capital’s roads are already equipped with electronic sensors that transmit real-time flow density information. And “smart” traffic lights will be equipped with GPS trackers to calculate the speed and intensity of traffic, and also take into account the intersection parameters to avoid traffic jams.



The intelligent technologies will soon appear on Minsk Ring Road. Sensors installed along the ring road will inform specialists and drivers about the accident, repair work in advance and help you choose the best route.



