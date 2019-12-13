PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Unique excursion-acquaintance with vehicles of our ancestors appear in Strochitsy

A unique excursion acquaintance with the vehicles of our ancestors appeared in Strochitsy. In the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life, one can see an authentic collection, in which there are almost 300 items from different times and regions: chaise and sleds, phaetons, carts and horse harness.

Here you can also learn how to harness a horse into a chaise and fly a hang glider.

