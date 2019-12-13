3.42 RUB
Belarusian doctors perform unique operation on newborn at National Research Center for Pediatric Surgery
National Research Center for Pediatric Surgery successfully corrected the stenosis of the trachea in a newborn girl. This prevented the child from fully breathing. Such a defect is incompatible with life. In addition, the baby was born with pneumonia. At the time of surgery, the girl was 14 days old, and she weighed only 1950 grams. Surgical intervention of such complexity was performed for the first time. The doctors did almost impossible: according to foreign literature, the body weight of patients who underwent such an operation was not less than two and a half kilograms. The correction lasted 6 hours, a team of ten people worked.
The postoperative period is going well, the girl is now breathing independently, gaining weight, and is preparing for transfer to the next stage of nursing in the "Mother and Child" center.
