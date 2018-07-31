3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Construction toy replica of Geely Atlas assembled in Kobrin
By Victoria Potonia: At a toy factory in Kobrin, a team of five people assembled a replica of the Geely Atlas car with construction toy pieces. The project took three weeks and 145,000 pieces to come to life. The pieces were custom-made at the factory especially for this ambitious task. Residents of different cities have already had a chance o see it since the 2-tonne replica was made to be exhibited. The parameters of the replica ideally reproduce the original model. The unique exhibit is not for sale, though. The participants of the project hope it will help up the sales of the Geely cars. The toy model will stay in Brest for a short while. It will travel a lot in the coming 6 months. The schedule of exhibitions is very busy.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All