Construction toy replica of Geely Atlas assembled in Kobrin

By Victoria Potonia: At a toy factory in Kobrin, a team of five people assembled a replica of the Geely Atlas car with construction toy pieces. The project took three weeks and 145,000 pieces to come to life. The pieces were custom-made at the factory especially for this ambitious task. Residents of different cities have already had a chance o see it since the 2-tonne replica was made to be exhibited. The parameters of the replica ideally reproduce the original model. The unique exhibit is not for sale, though. The participants of the project hope it will help up the sales of the Geely cars. The toy model will stay in Brest for a short while. It will travel a lot in the coming 6 months. The schedule of exhibitions is very busy.