Belarusian actor Vitaly Bykov passes away

Sad news for the Belarusian culture. Soviet and Belarusian actor Vitaly Bykov passed away short of his 81st birthday. Since 1972, the actor played in Gorky Theater. He played over 60 roles in theater. In films, Vitaly Bykov was best known for his characters in "Dirk", "The Bronze Bird", "A Sign of Trouble" and "In June of 1941".



