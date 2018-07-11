Nikolai Dementei passes away

Belarus recalls the man whose life was dedicated to the country and is inseparably linked with our common history.

Nikolai Dementei in July 1990 headed the Supreme Council, which adopted the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Belarus. Later the politician entered the first Council of the Republic of the National Assembly.

Condolences to the relatives and friends of Nikolai Dementei were sent by President of Belarus - Alexander Lukashenko.

"An important statesman, an active patriot, a native of Belarus. Nikolai Dementei passed the way from a simple villager to a major political figure, he proved himself to be an honest and principled leader, an experienced entrepreneur, an active leader, who is able to unite people and lead them to the goal. We express endless gratitude to him for self-sacrificing service to the Fatherland, says the condolences.