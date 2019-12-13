3.40 RUB
Western efforts play bad role in democratic process in Belarus
The response of the authorities to the non-peaceful protests was absolutely adequate. The fate of the country was at stake. This was stated by Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei to Euronews TV channel. The conversation also touched upon the development of civil society institutions. In the traditional Western sense, it's still suspended in Belarus. According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, this happened only because of the efforts of the West.
