Hospital No. 6 operating as usual

And here is the continuation of yesterday's story about the alleged solidarity of doctors with the protests. There was a video in the telegram channels of people in white coats lined up in a chain early in the morning. And according to some telegram reports, these were doctors at Hospital No. 6. Later it became known that only 3 employees of the clinic were dissatisfied. And the whole protest lasted for a few minutes, while the video was being filmed for the very telegram channels that were trying to make another fake sensation out of nothing. Meanwhile the real doctors of the sixth clinic were where they are really needed - with their patients.

