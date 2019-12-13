More than 56 thousand marriages were registered in Belarus in 2023, of which more than 39.6 thousand were registered with the provision of services, i.e. in a solemn atmosphere, which is 70% of the total number of marriages. This is what BELTA with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

"These data testify to the popularity among the population of additional paid services related to the registration of civil status acts. Such activities of the employees of the civil registry offices are the most demanded by the population," the press service noted.