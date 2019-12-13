More than 56 thousand marriages were registered in Belarus in 2023, of which more than 39.6 thousand were registered with the provision of services, i.e. in a solemn atmosphere, which is 70% of the total number of marriages. This is what BELTA with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Justice.
"These data testify to the popularity among the population of additional paid services related to the registration of civil status acts. Such activities of the employees of the civil registry offices are the most demanded by the population," the press service noted.
It has already become a tradition to hold solemn marriage and birth registration ceremonies according to individual scenarios, which take into account the wishes of citizens on the style diversity of the celebrations. In 2023, the registry office held unusual solemn marriage registration ceremonies in different styles: "Cherry wedding" at the annual holiday "Cherry Festival" (Glubokoye), "Militsy wedding" - the newlyweds (police officers) wore uniforms (Narovlya), "Railway wedding" - at the Museum of History and Railway Engineering, the newlyweds were employees of the Locomotive Depot (Baranovichi), "Chamomile Wedding" at the annual "Chamomile Festival" dedicated to the Memorial Day of Saints Peter and Fevronia (Lida), "New Year Wedding" with the participation of fairy-tale characters Ded Moroz and Snegurochka (Rosson).