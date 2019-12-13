3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Baku hosts ministerial meeting of Non-Aligned Movement
The fight against the policy of neo-colonialism and a possible permanent seat in the UN Security Council. There is a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku. For the last 4 years, Azerbaijan was the Chai of the organization. In the fall, this right will pass to Uganda. In the meantime, nearly 120 countries have been speaking in unison about the problems in the health sector and the baseness of the Western countries, which only pay lip service to transgressions of the past.
Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:
Virtually all the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement are in favor of building a fairer world order, building a multipolar world, building a fairer, more equal and indivisible security system for all states without exception. Virtually all countries of the Non-Aligned Movement are against interference in the internal affairs of sovereign States, against unilateral coercive measures and against sanctions.
Today the Non-Aligned Movement is more than half the world's population and two-thirds of the United Nations. The activity of the organization in recent years is caused by a sharp violation of the basic principles: equality, non-interference in the affairs of other states and peaceful coexistence. The countries participating in the ministerial meeting called the accumulated problems a "perfect storm."
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All