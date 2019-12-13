Baku hosts ministerial meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

The fight against the policy of neo-colonialism and a possible permanent seat in the UN Security Council. There is a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku. For the last 4 years, Azerbaijan was the Chai of the organization. In the fall, this right will pass to Uganda. In the meantime, nearly 120 countries have been speaking in unison about the problems in the health sector and the baseness of the Western countries, which only pay lip service to transgressions of the past.

Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

Virtually all the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement are in favor of building a fairer world order, building a multipolar world, building a fairer, more equal and indivisible security system for all states without exception. Virtually all countries of the Non-Aligned Movement are against interference in the internal affairs of sovereign States, against unilateral coercive measures and against sanctions.