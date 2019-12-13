3.42 RUB
2072 patients recover and discharged in Belarus
The Ministry of Health has updated the data on the coronavirus infection. 2072 patients with COVID-19 recovered and were discharged. 13181 people with a positive test were registered. This amounts to 7.8% of total number of tests (168986). 84 patients with a number of chronic diseases and coronavirus infection died during the entire period of the spread of the infection in Belarus.
