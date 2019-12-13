More than 800 000 people in Belarus improve their health in 2020

More than 800 000 people improved their health in Belarusian health resorts over the past year, 480 000 of them recreated at the expense of state funds. Coronavirus pandemic has made its own adjustments, but did not have a significant impact on the availability of recreational facilities for the population. The average occupancy rate was 60 %. Now interest in wellness services is starting to recover. More than half of the places in recreational establishments have already been booked for May. Prices for vouchers have hardly changed compared to last year. They have even decreased relative to December prices.



The export of recreational services is lower than last year due to the spread of coronavirus infection and related measures in the world. Moreover, in 2020, more than 100 000 foreigners have improved their health, 90 % of whom are citizens of Russia. By the way, there are 106 recreational facilities and more than 60 health-improving organizations in Belarus.



