New law on real estate agents to be elaborated in Belarus, says Olga Chupris

A new law on the work of realtors will be developed in Belarus. It will provide mechanisms to promote the principles of fairness, openness and legality of real estate activity. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus Olga Chupris, talking to reporters before the meeting of the board of the Ministry of Justice.

The meeting is devoted to summing up the work of the department, bodies and organizations in its system for the past year and defining plans and objectives for the coming period. In 2023, the country completed the harmonization of legislation with the updated Constitution. This work was successfully coped with, said Olga Chupris. This year we will have to revise government resolutions, regulatory legal acts of ministries and decisions of local governments.