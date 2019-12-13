3.42 RUB
Mikhail Mikhadiuk: Belarus to enhance electrification of housing
The commercial operation of the first power unit of our nuclear power plant begins. This is a significant and responsible step for the country. But there is still a lot of work to do. With the commissioning of two power units of BelNPP, our country will have a stable, environmentally friendly source of energy, which will make it possible to satisfy around 40% of domestic power demand. Apart from that, we will gain a number of economic and household benefits, said Mikhail Mikhadiuk, Deputy Minister of Energy.
