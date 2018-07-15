New approaches to customs regulation being prepared in Belarus

The preparation of the updated version of the law was discussed today with the businessmen. A meeting of the public consultative council at the State Customs Committee was held. Particular attention is paid to electronic declaration, "single window", authorized operators and free economic zones.

The main reference point for the Belarusian legislation is the Customs Code of the EAEC. The document has been effective since the beginning of the year. Now it's time to unify your legal base.