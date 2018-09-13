Rules of passenger transportation changed in Belarus

In order to buy a ticket from the driver, passengers must enter the front door of a bus, trolleybus or tram. Cases when the driver has run out of tickets are not mentioned in the rules. In this case the responsibility will be borne by the passenger, because it is passenger’s duty to pay in time. One can book a ticket for an inter-city trip right up to the departure of a bus. There are innovations in the work of a taxi: when a car is called via the Internet, the carrier will send a receipt to the customer's e-mail. And if the driver is late, his services can be refused.