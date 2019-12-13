3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
634 patients with COVID-19 being treated in Belarus
Over 40 thousand tests for the identification of COVID-19 were conducted in Belarus.13 laboratories in the country are involved inthe procedure.
The Ministry of Health informed about this today. 634 people undergo inpatient treatment. These are mainly persons of the first contact, who were identified during epidemiological investigations and were in hospitals at the time of testing. In most patients, the disease occurs in mild or moderate form. 53 people recovered after undergoing treatment. Over the past two days, 355 patients were discharged from medical facilities.
Thirteen deaths have been reported in patients in whom numerous chronic diseases have been aggravated by coronavirus infection.
