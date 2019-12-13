Belarus launches surprise inspection of Armed Forces readiness

A surprise inspection of the readiness of the Armed Forces began today. The Belarusian army has started to fulfill the tasks according to the intended purpose. The event involves military units and units of operational commands, special operations forces, missile troops and artillery, air force and air defense forces. According to the Defense Ministry, at the first stage the servicemen will have to leave for the designated areas and go on combat duty. Later they will have to fulfill the combat training tasks. The test will involve firing ranges and terrain in Brest and Gomel regions. During this period, the movement of military equipment on public roads is possible, the motorists are asked to pay attention to this.