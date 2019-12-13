3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus launches surprise inspection of Armed Forces readiness
A surprise inspection of the readiness of the Armed Forces began today. The Belarusian army has started to fulfill the tasks according to the intended purpose. The event involves military units and units of operational commands, special operations forces, missile troops and artillery, air force and air defense forces. According to the Defense Ministry, at the first stage the servicemen will have to leave for the designated areas and go on combat duty. Later they will have to fulfill the combat training tasks. The test will involve firing ranges and terrain in Brest and Gomel regions. During this period, the movement of military equipment on public roads is possible, the motorists are asked to pay attention to this.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All