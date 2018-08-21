PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus sets new gambling rules

The age limit for visiting gambling establishments will be increased from 18 to 21. This is stipulated by the Decree of the President of Belarus. The document presupposes the online casino in our country. In order to minimize the harmful consequences of gambling, a mandatory visitor identification will be introduced. A number of other measures will ensure the safety of players.

