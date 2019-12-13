Work with citizens' appeals continues in Belarus

Heads of state bodies also solve the problems of Belarusians. Today a personal reception will be hosted by the Minister of Sports and Tourism Sergei Kovalchuk. The meeting will take place by appointment. It starts at 10 am.



And tomorrow, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic Anatoly Isachenko will hold a direct telephone line. Calls will be accepted from 10 am to 1 pm.



On Saturday, by tradition, the Deputy Chairmen of regional, city, and district executive committees will also get in touch. Deputy Chairman Ivan Markevich will answer citizens' questions in Minsk Regional Executive Committee, Deputy Chairman Yury Truschenko will hold the conversation in the capital city hall.



