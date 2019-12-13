Waste recycling promoted in Belarus

The topic of recycling and involving secondary material resources does not lose its relevance. It is understandable, because in the modern world they are formed so much, that in the future the planet can turn into a big dump. Household waste contains about one third of secondary resources: glass, paper, plastic and old household appliances that can be used to produce new things. For the economy, efficient recycling can be a strategic direction and a contribution to the environment.



The entire world is gradually adopting the environmental track. Major manufacturers of clothing, furniture and dishware are increasingly introducing recycled resources into their operations. Every year more than 4 million tons of solid municipal waste is produced in our country. But last year only 790 thousand tons of secondary material resources was accumulated. The organization of waste management is not short of criticism.



Lukashenko: Secondary resources are a Klondike for Belarusian enterprises



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



Look, this is a Klondike. For example, just to make it clear. We have a huge glass industry: glass windows, and glass for cars, and for TVs, bottles and so on. It shouldn't die in a landfill. All this glass, glass scrap and stuff has to be recycled and get normal glass out of this secondary trash, as we often call it. This is how everyone in Western Europe works. Take Switzerland, for example, up to 90% of this garbage is recycled there. This is a cheap resource, cheap raw material for further use. In our country, all this is done with the sleeves.



According to the results of 2021, the level of utilization of waste was 29%.



At the end of last year, the recycling rate was close to 30%. By comparison, in 2020, the figure was lower by 4%. And there is room for improvement, since the cost of recycling is much lower than for new production. You could say that recyclable materials are literally money under your feet. And the main thing is that it saves natural resources.



