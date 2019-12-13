Belarus develops group medical kit for army

Belarus has begun packing group medical kits for the Armed Forces of the country. It was developed on behalf of the head of state at Belarusian enterprises and is filled mainly with domestic medicines.

The first-aid kit is not inferior to the advanced world analogues. It consists of three sections, each can be used separately. It is designed to provide effective medical assistance to up to 30 persons. The set of medicines and bandages can be used to provide medical assistance and to replenish individual first-aid kits. In the next few days the new group medical kits will be sent to the units of the Armed Forces of Belarus.