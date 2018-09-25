PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Special tourist packages to be developed in Belarus for Second European Games

They include tickets for competitions, accommodation in hotels, excursions and a single pass for all types of transport. During the competition shops, cafes and museums will work without days off. There will be a round-the-clock call center for tourists.

The Second European Games will be held in Minsk next June. More than 4 thousand athletes from 50 countries will come to Belarus.

