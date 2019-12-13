3.42 RUB
Belarus allows to advertise alcohol - law came into force on July 12
The law "On changing laws on advertising" came into force on July 12. What has changed, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti".
The requirements for the sound volume of advertising were adjusted. Now it should not exceed the sound level of the program, interrupted by advertising.
The time for advertising in the programs, broadcast in the evening, has been increased by two minutes. From 22:00 to 7:00 it is allowed to advertise alcoholic beverages on radio and television.
It is now possible to place advertisements on the windows of electric subway trains.
Also from July 12 it is necessary to coordinate with the Ministry of Health advertising of medicines, methods of medical care, medical devices and medical equipment, dietary supplements. Exception - advertising of over-the-counter drugs, medical devices and medical equipment on television.
