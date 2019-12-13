Belarus allows to advertise alcohol - law came into force on July 12

The law "On changing laws on advertising" came into force on July 12. What has changed, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti".

The requirements for the sound volume of advertising were adjusted. Now it should not exceed the sound level of the program, interrupted by advertising.

The time for advertising in the programs, broadcast in the evening, has been increased by two minutes. From 22:00 to 7:00 it is allowed to advertise alcoholic beverages on radio and television.

It is now possible to place advertisements on the windows of electric subway trains.