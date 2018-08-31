3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus raises wages starting from September 1
Tariff rates for teachers and healthcare system employees will increase, as well as the tariff rate of the first category for all budget employees. The Draft Resolution of the Council of Ministers was prepared on behalf of the Head of State and approved by the President. Additional payments of doctors and nurses will increase at a rate of 20% and 13%.
After the adoption of the document the average salary in the country at the state employees by the end of the year will increase up to 860 rubles.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All