PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus raises wages starting from September 1

Tariff rates for teachers and healthcare system employees will increase, as well as the tariff rate of the first category for all budget employees. The Draft Resolution of the Council of Ministers was prepared on behalf of the Head of State and approved by the President. Additional payments of doctors and nurses will increase at a rate of 20% and 13%.

After the adoption of the document the average salary in the country at the state employees by the end of the year will increase up to 860 rubles. 

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All