Belarus says farewell to Anatoly Kapsky

Belarus today is saying farewell to Anatoly Kapsky, the most successful football manager of our country. The civil funeral service will be held from 11 am to 1 pm in the foyer of Borisov-Arena.

Anatoly Kapsky was 52 years old. The chairman of the board of football club passed away on September 22. It was he who recreated Borisov club in the 90s and brought it to the highest level. BATE became one of the best clubs in Eastern Europe.