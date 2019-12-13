COVID-19 situation under control in Belarus

It should be noted that the situation with COVID-19 is under control in Belarus. Thus, for those suffering from respiratory diseases and coronavirus, three thousand 800 beds were created in medical institutions of Mogilev Region. This is almost 35% of the total fund. If necessary, this figure can be increased. The data were announced during the regional meeting with heads of hospitals in Mogilev and Bobruisk. Until the end of the year, a stock of disinfectants and personal protective equipment has been created: this is almost a million masks, 10 thousand overalls, 150 thousand gloves. Now contracts for further deliveries are being concluded.