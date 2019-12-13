System of public inspectors created in Belarus

A system of public inspectors will appear in Belarus. Today, the State Control Committee presented certificates to the first people's controllers. The establishment of a system of public inspectors on the basis of the SCC and its territorial bodies is provided by the presidential decree. In fact, this is a civilian asset of the employees of the state and regulatory authorities. Public inspectors will be involved in controlling prices in trade facilities, inspections in the field of agriculture, studying the situation on land order and other issues. The tasks for them will be given by the heads of structural subdivisions and territorial bodies of the committee.



Since the creation of the institute of public inspectors, about 100 citizens applied to the state control. As a result of a competitive selection process, 8 people received certificates. Also, in the near future another 30 inspectors will be accepted in the regional SCCs.



