Interdepartmental working group set up in Belarus to check health care system

A working group for checking the health care system has been set up in Belarus. The corresponding order has been signed by the President today. The inspections will focus on the efficiency of the system functioning as concerns provision of medical services to the population. The group will consist of qualified medics with sufficient experience. If necessary, heads and specialists of the republican bodies of state administration, specialized agencies, and local authorities will also be invited. Until March 31 the working group must submit to the President a report on the results of the inspection and proposals for solution of problematic issues.