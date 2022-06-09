Belarus establishes new holiday: October 21 - Father's Day

A new holiday has been established in Belarus! The Father's Day has been established in the country on October 21. A decree to that effect has been signed by the head of state.



The initiative to establish such a day was announced during the President's Address to the Belarusian People and the National Assembly. Anna Kozlova, member of the Youth Parliament, spoke about the role of the family in the Belarusian society and drew attention to the fact that in addition to the enormous influence of the mother on the life of the child, the father has a significant impact.



As a result, the government (on behalf of the head of state) developed the corresponding document. The date was not chosen for the celebration by chance. Belarus has a long tradition of celebrating Mother's Day in October. Now there will be an opportunity to celebrate Mothers' and Father’s days from October 14 to 21, thus strengthening the traditional family values.



