Production of Hongqi passenger cars to be launched in Belarus

Belarus will launch the production of cars under the brand Hongqi, said the Ministry of Industry. The production of cars will be launched in the near future by the enterprise "Unison" together with Chinese partners. The first 36 car kits are already at the plant. The target task for this year is to manufacture a thousand units in the remaining few months. The next year is more promising, said the first deputy minister. The official launch of the line, where the cars will be assembled from pre-commissioning kits, will take place on Thursday, September 21. At first it will be a large-unit assembly, but further localization is planned - up to the full cycle. Hongqi is one of China's oldest luxury car brands