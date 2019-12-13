PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Formation of base of car owners almost completed in Belarus

There are now 1 300 000 Belarusians in the database of car owners, who need to pay an advance for the transport tax this year. About one and a half million cars are registered.

An advance payment of 29 rubles will be paid only by those who, as of January 1, 2021, did not pay the state duty. Car owners who have paid the state duty do not pay an advance payment this year.

A notice from the tax office will be sent by mail to one's home address or electronically through to a personal account before the beginning of November.

Transport tax for this year is paid by the car or motorcycle owners, who are not on the move. It was necessary to remove them from the register before July 1.

