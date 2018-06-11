Joint Belarus-OSCE project for disposal of liquid propellant components about to finish

The joint Belarus-OSCE project for the disposal of liquid propellant components is being completed. The corresponding certificates were signed today in the Ministry of Defense. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Belarus and the OSCE was concluded in June 2015.

The document became the basis for further implementation of the joint project. The Swedish side acted as a financial donor. In accordance with the concluded tripartite contract in December 2016 and technical agreement in February 2017, liquid propellant components totaling more than 187 tons were removed from the territory of our country and disposed of in factories in Sweden.