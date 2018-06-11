3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Joint Belarus-OSCE project for disposal of liquid propellant components about to finish
The joint Belarus-OSCE project for the disposal of liquid propellant components is being completed. The corresponding certificates were signed today in the Ministry of Defense. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Belarus and the OSCE was concluded in June 2015.
The document became the basis for further implementation of the joint project. The Swedish side acted as a financial donor. In accordance with the concluded tripartite contract in December 2016 and technical agreement in February 2017, liquid propellant components totaling more than 187 tons were removed from the territory of our country and disposed of in factories in Sweden.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Sweden, as well as the Russian company Technoazot, removed nearly 700 tons of fuel components that had been stored in the Armed Forces of Belarus.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All