BSU develops intelligent accessory for monitoring environment and health
A smart element was developed at the Belarusian State University - an intelligent accessory for monitoring the environment and health. A small-format decoration, less than 5 cm, is equipped with LEDs, microphones and sensors. The device can be in the form of a brooch, badge or pendant with different designs. However, it is not connected with a mobile phone. All information is transmitted visually.
The BSU research and production cluster will help students to release the first batch of fashionable and smart accessories. including drugs and digital measuring instruments. The inventors of the EL-SENSE electronic device will present their product at the Startup of the Year international competition, which will be held in Minsk on December 14.
