Monument to Nikolai Massonov to be unveiled in Svisloch on Day of city's liberation from Nazi invaders
On July 17, a monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union Nikolai Massonov will be opened in Svisloch on the Day of the city's liberation from fascist invaders. This is reported by BelTA with reference to Svisloch District Executive Committee.
The Red Banner 217th Rifle Division under the command of Colonel N.P. Massonov liberated Svisloch in 1944. Nikolai Massonov died on July 17 in the territory of the city, when his car was blown up by a mine while bypassing the division units.
On August 23, 1944 Colonel N.P. Massonov was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union (posthumously) for his exceptional bravery, determination and skillful infliction of major losses to the enemy. He was awarded the Order of Lenin, two Orders of the Red Banner, the Order of Kutuzov of the 2nd degree, the Order of Patriotic War of the 1st degree, the Red Star.
Nikolai Massonov is buried in Svisloch. A street in the district center is named after him. His name was given to Svisloch School No. 2, on the building of which a memorial plaque was installed.
On July 17, 2004 on the place of the commander's death a memorial sign in honor of the Hero of the Soviet Union was opened, in the 79th anniversary of the liberation of Svisloch a monument will be opened.
