Belarus celebrating Independence Day

The whole country is celebrating the main holiday of the sovereign state, the Independence Day!

This is a special date for our people, because the events of those years affected literally every family. They remain in our memory and in endless gratitude to those who defended freedom and independence at the cost of life. The nation, which entered into a mortal battle with the enemy for their native land, is invincible. It was stressed today by President Alexander Lukashenko in a solemn speech before the military parade.

Minsk was released 74 years ago. In the fight against the ruthless aggressor, our compatriots demonstrated the unyielding will, firmness and fortitude. Belarusians together with other fraternal peoples won the most terrible and bloody war of the 20th century.

The Belarusian leader congratulated everyone on the Independence Day. Hepaid special respect to the veterans who once defended our right to live on our native land.

This year the parade format has been expanded. It was attended by military units not only from Russia, but also for the first time from China. The parade involved five thousand soldiers and 260 pieces of equipment.

For the first time the audience saw Shershen on the platform of the Belarusian Volot. This is a domestic latest development, which confirmed the high level of the Belarusian military Industry in the segment of anti-tank missile systems.