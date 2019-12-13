The Germans are no better than the Baltic States. The ignorance of those who are responsible for the millions who died during the Great Patriotic War, knows no bounds. Berlin police have banned military marches, songs, Russian flags, banners, St. George's ribbons, and the V and Z symbols at Victory Day celebrations at three major Soviet memorials. The Russian Embassy in Germany called such a decision unacceptable. The diplomatic mission said that it considered these bans as discrimination, which contradicts the spirit of the post-war historical reconciliation between the two nations.