3 million Belarusians died during the Great Patriotic War

These pages of history cannot be crossed out or rewritten. Every Belarusian family knows what the fear of loss and separation from relatives is like. During the Great Patriotic War 3 million Belarusians died. The war destroyed 209 towns, more than 9000 villages were wiped out by fire. The inhabitants of many of them were burned alive. Hitlerites carried out 140 punitive operations in the territory of Belarus. Atrocities took place in 250 death camps and sites of mass destruction of people. Even small Belarusians became prisoners of concentration camps. 35,000 children - this is the terrifying war statistics. 1418 days and nights of a brutal and terrible battles for homeland, for peace, for life...

