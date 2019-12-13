3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
3 million Belarusians died during the Great Patriotic War
These pages of history cannot be crossed out or rewritten. Every Belarusian family knows what the fear of loss and separation from relatives is like. During the Great Patriotic War 3 million Belarusians died. The war destroyed 209 towns, more than 9000 villages were wiped out by fire. The inhabitants of many of them were burned alive. Hitlerites carried out 140 punitive operations in the territory of Belarus. Atrocities took place in 250 death camps and sites of mass destruction of people. Even small Belarusians became prisoners of concentration camps. 35,000 children - this is the terrifying war statistics. 1418 days and nights of a brutal and terrible battles for homeland, for peace, for life...
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All