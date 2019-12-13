16th Republican Children's Field Camp "Rescuer 2021" ends in Gomel Region

The shift of the 16th Republican Children's Field Camp "Rescuer 2021" is over. The guys passed a lot of tests on agility, speed and wit. A rich program consisted of obstacle courses, medical aid rendering. There were also competitions such as air rifle shooting. But the most important thing was that everyone here was practicing their life safety skills and learning to work as a team. And it doesn't matter what profession the young rescuers will chose. The main thing is that the acquired knowledge will be useful in life. And, of course, the kids made new friends and were charged with positive emotions.